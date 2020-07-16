When the calendar flipped to June, Lincoln Riley and their staff had their eyes set on a pair of four-star wideouts who just so happened to be high school teammates.

Scarce more than six weeks later, the Sooners are officially 0-for-2 in their efforts.

Edgewater, Fla. product Tommi Hill committed to Arizona State on Wednesday, eschewing advances from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas and others. His announcement comes less than a month after his teammate, Christian Leary, spurned the Sooners in favor of Alabama.

Hill is now the highest-rated recruit in the Sun Devils' 2021 class. They previously boasted a mere eight total commits, all of them three-star prospects. However, Herm Edwards and his staff appear to have sold Hill on the rebuilding mission in Tempe.

ASU is 15-11 in two seasons under Edwards, who came out of a decade-long retirement to assume head coaching duties for the downtrodden Sun Devils. Hill is now the biggest fish in Edwards' recruiting pond as he looks to lead the program out of the throes of mediocrity.

Oklahoma already has two verbal commitments from 2021 receivers (Cody Jackson and Mario Williams), so their failure to land Hill and Leary isn't the biggest of losses. However, it places all the more emphasis on the Sooners' pursuit of wideouts Jalil Farooq and Emeka Egbuka, two players that Oklahoma five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams said he's been recruiting "really hard."

Egbuka, a five-star native of Washington, was recently named the top prep player in America by MaxPreps. Should he choose the Sooners, he'd be the highest-ranked wide receiver commit in program history save for Jadon Haselwood.

