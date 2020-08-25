SI.com
AllSooners
Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 13

John. E. Hoover

As the Big 12 Conference ramps up its 25th football season, it’s a good time to look back through the league’s illustrious history and identify the best football players ever to suit up.

It was a daunting task to rank players from 14 schools over 24 seasons. Some schools, of course, didn’t participate in all 24 years.

Rather than select an all-time All-Big 12 team — we’ll endeavor to pull that off after the 25th season has concluded — publishers from SI affiliates who currently cover the Big 12 were asked to vote on their top 25 players.

Players were judged on both their college careers and their professional football exploits. National awards, championships and individual achievement were all considered.

In all, nearly 50 players received votes. Only 10 players were unanimous selections.

With that, the countdown continues with No. 13 — our second expatriate and our first Texas A&M Aggie:

It didn’t matter whether Von Miller played outside linebacker in a 3-4 front or defensive end in a 4-3 front, opposing quarterbacks were scared to death.

Miller terrorized Big 12 offenses from 2007 to 2010 after signing with the Aggies out of DeSoto, TX, and he’s continued to do the same in the NFL for the Denver Broncos.

Miller amassed 50 1 /2 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback sacks. He led the nation with 17 1/2 sacks his junior season as A&M played an even front, and then when the Aggies shifted to an odd front for his senior year, he collected 10 1/2 sacks.

Miller was named first-team All-American in 2009 and 2010, and won the Dick Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker.

He was the second overall pick of the Broncos in 2011, and in his nine seasons has set team records for career sacks (106) and single-season sacks (18 1/2).

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Miller has been named to eight Pro Bowls and seven NFL All-Pro teams, including three first-team selections.

Miller’s crowning achievement came in 2015 when Peyton Manning landed in Denver and, with the help of the NFL’s most ferocious defense, led the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

Per Spotrac, Miller has made more than $108 million in the NFL.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking "Follow" at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Football

