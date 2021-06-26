Top Linebacker Prospect Picks Texas A&M Over Oklahoma

Ish Harris, a 4-star linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Alex Grinch has missed out on a key linebacker target.

Class of 2022 standout Ish Harris announced he was verbally committing to Texas A&M over the Sooners and Texas.

Harris, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete, plays on both sides of the ball for Pilot Point High School in Pilot Point, TX.

Rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as the leading running back, Harris is seen as a linebacker by most recruiting services.

He is rated the No. 37 linebacker in the country by 247 Sports, and he is ranked the 11th best linebacker in the country by Rivals.

The Sooners rolled out the red carpet for Harris and nearly 40 other top recruits during last weekend’s ChampU BBQ, but it seems it wasn’t enough to lure the star linebacker away from College Station.

It’s not the end of the world for linebackers coach Brian Odom, as the Sooners already have a pair of standout linebackers committed in Kobie McKenzie and Kip Lewis. Defensive back Jayden Rowe also joins the linebackers to make up the trio of defensive recruits verbally committed in the 2022 class.