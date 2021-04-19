Top performers from the Elite 11 Dallas Regional

Headlined by Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, the much-hyped list of quarterbacks lived up to their billing at the Elite 11 Dallas Regional

SOUTHLAKE, TX — The eyes of the recruiting world were on Texas on Sunday as the Elite 11 made its annual stop in Dallas, hosting the regional at Southlake Carroll High School.

Playing on his home practice field, Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers lived up to his billing, impressing from start to finish in a star-studded regional field.

Just as he did in his state championship game this year, Ewers battled Clemson commit Cade Klubnik all day for top billing, as both punched their tickets to the Elite 11 Finals.

Here were the top performers from Sunday’s action:

Quinn Ewers, 6-foot-3, 206 pounds

Ewers surprised no one with his ability to make every throw asked of him, and he barely even looked to break a sweat. Even coming off a sports hernia injury that required surgery last season, it’s easy to see why the college football world is smitten with Ewers. He delivers an accurate ball with plenty of pop, able to place it on any spot on the field.

Cade Klubnik, 6-2, 186 pounds

Klubnik and Ewers worked together a majority of the day, trading throw-for-throw as two of the top guys at the event. The future Clemson Tiger told Sports Illustrated All-American that this was the most he had thrown since facing off with Ewers in the state title game, returning from an injury to his AC joint (shoulder). Despite the time off healing, Klubnik showed no signs of rust as he delivered one tight spiral after another while dealing with a straight line wind for most of the afternoon.

Nick Evers, 6-2, 188 pounds

A Florida commit from Flower Mound, TX, Nick Evers was the third quarterback to earn his spot in the Elite 11 Finals, joining Ewers and Klubnik. Bringing the heat with his strong arm, Evers was perhaps the best passer in the “Pro Day” simulation, matching Ewers throw-for-throw. Dan Mullen has found himself another potential stud at quarterback, as his arm strength will fit in well in the SEC.

Landry Lyddy, 6-1, 191 pounds

Traveling to Southlake from Shreveport, LA, uncommitted signal caller Landry Lyddy’s stock may have risen more than anyone else on Sunday. Entering the day with a few offers, Lyddy didn’t look overmatched throwing with some of the top quarterbacks in the country. Last season for Calvary Baptist High School, Lyddy had an insane touchdown-to-interception ratio, throwing for 43 scores and just three picks. His accuracy was likely a big contributor to his ability to take such good care of the football, as he really only misplaced one ball as he was rolling out to his left.