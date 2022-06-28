Skip to main content

Top Prospect Bai Jobe Puts Oklahoma in Final 3

The state's top prospect has long been impressed by the culture at OU, and on Tuesday, he laid out how he feels about the Sooners.

Bai Jobe, one of the top college football prospects in the country and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma, gave the Sooners some good news on Tuesday.

Jobe, a 4-star member of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, dropped his top three schools on Twitter, and OU is there with Alabama and Michigan State.

Jobe, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher from Community Christian School in Norman, said he was “thankful for everyone that (has) offered me the chance to live my dream. Recruiting allows for many relationships & it isn’t easy.”

Jobe also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Washington and others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jocelyn Alo
Softball

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Nominated For ESPY

By Ross Lovelace25 minutes ago
Generic - OU Baseball CWS 2
Baseball

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 130

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Baker Camp
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Football Camp Highlights

By Josh Callaway6 hours ago
6-28 Baker Mayfield (Football Camp)
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Meets Media

By Josh Callaway6 hours ago
Moussa Kane
Football

Oklahoma Misses Out on New Jersey S Moussa Kane

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
Baker Mayfield
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Still Waiting to Find Out His Future

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' QBs

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
Heath Ozaeta
Football

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From 2023 Offensive Lineman

By Josh CallawayJun 27, 2022