Top Prospect Bai Jobe Puts Oklahoma in Final 3

The state's top prospect has long been impressed by the culture at OU, and on Tuesday, he laid out how he feels about the Sooners.

Bai Jobe, one of the top college football prospects in the country and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma, gave the Sooners some good news on Tuesday.

Jobe, a 4-star member of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, dropped his top three schools on Twitter, and OU is there with Alabama and Michigan State.

Jobe, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher from Community Christian School in Norman, said he was “thankful for everyone that (has) offered me the chance to live my dream. Recruiting allows for many relationships & it isn’t easy.”

Jobe also holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Washington and others.