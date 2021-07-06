Transfer SZN: Oklahoma's Top 10 Transfers of the Last 20 Years: No. 2, Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray stepped in after Baker Mayfield and used his feet to take the OU offense to another level.

The NCAA transfer portal is always open. With 10 transfers over the last two seasons — including five Division I transfers new to the Oklahoma roster in 2021 — OU has made a living off transfers in recent years. Every Tuesday this summer, SI Sooners examines Oklahoma's 10 best transfers of the last 20 years. Today: No. 2, Kyler Murray

No. 2: The Ultimate Dual Threat

Kyler Murray already had the aura of a legend before he even stepped foot on campus in Norman.

Widely considered amongst the greatest football players in the history of Texas high school football. But his collegiate career sputtered out of the gates.

Initially headed to Texas A&M, Murray struggled through the first half of his freshman season, and eventually opted to transfer to Oklahoma.

But there was a Baker Mayfield sized logjam already playing quarterback for the Sooners, so Murray had to wait to leave his imprint on the football field. In the meantime, the Allen, TX, product starred on the baseball diamond.

Kyler Murray Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In his two seasons playing baseball at Oklahoma, Murray hit .260 with 10 home runs, 53 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

His exploits were good enough that the Oakland Athletics selected the quarterback ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Instead of picking up and ending his college football career on the spot to pursue professional baseball, Murray worked out a deal where he could return for a single season of college football, and did he ever make the most of it.

Cool and calm, Murray opened the 2018 season with a respectable 9-of-11 passing performance for 209 yards and two touchdowns, only rushing for 23 yards.

Murray would continue to grow in Lincoln Riley’s offense, quickly learning that his massive offensive outputs were not only impressive but 100 percent necessary to help prop up one of the worst defenses in school history.

The Sooners survived an early scare from Army, getting pushed into overtime before eventually emerging with a 28-21 victory. Murray made just one mistake, overthrowing his receiver for his second interception of the year, but he was able to rebound and lead the OU offense back down the field to outlast Army.

Two weeks later, Murray almost carded his signature moment and led a massive fourth quarter comeback against the Texas Longhorns.

Trailing 45-24 in the fourth, Murray led three straight scoring drives, including making a 67-yard house call as he bobbed and weaved his way down the sideline to ignite the crimson half of the Cotton Bowl.

Cameron Dicker’s field goal would be the difference in the end, as Murray’s 304 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, as well as 92 yards and score on the ground weren’t enough to topple the Longhorns.

But then, Murray turned it on.

Three times Murray threw for 300 yards and rushed for an additional 100 yards, the only player to accomplish such a feat in school history.

Kyler Murray Photo: Mickey Welsh-Montgomery

He led the country in total yards, accounting for 5,362 yards (a school record) while becoming the second player since Deshaun Watson to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards.

After avenging his loss to Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, Murray followed in Mayfield’s footsteps by winning the Heisman Trophy and getting selected with the No. 1-overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray Michael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Just as he did at Oklahoma, Murray opted to play football, becoming the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. Murray followed up his successful rookie campaign with an appearance in the Pro Bowl in 2020.