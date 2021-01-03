Two Oklahoma LBs enter transfer portal

Robert Barnes (20) and Tre Norwood Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after center Creed Humphrey declared for the NFL Draft and hours after offensive tackle Adrian Ealy and defensive back Tre Norwood did the same, Oklahoma reportedly has lost two players to the transfer portal.

Linebacker Jon-Michael Terry and safety/linebacker Robert Barnes both entered the portal Saturday evening, per multiple reports.

Rivals reported that Terry — a 6-foot-3, 245-pound fifth-year senior from Tulsa — has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Terry had 51 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks during his career at Oklahoma, including 22 tackles during his senior season.

Rivals also reported shortly after that Barnes — 6-2, 232-pound fourth-year junior from Southlake, TX — entered the portal as well. Barnes was a starting safety in 2018, got injured, moved to linebacker this season and played a reserve role, although he made contributions down the stretch, including the 2020 season finale against Baylor.

Terry was projected as a starter at rush linebacker in 2019 before a preseason leg injury. That allowed Nik Bonitto to emerge, and Bonitto became an All-American this season.

Terry was projected to provide depth at the position and versatility at other linebacker spots if he chose to return to OU in 2021.

Teammates and coaches applauded Barnes’ readiness to switch positions in OU’s Dec. 5 game against Baylor after he had switched from safety to linebacker last season and then, because of a run of COVID numbers, was asked to switch back the week of the Bears game. He started for the first time since the 2018 Orange Bowl and contributed key plays.