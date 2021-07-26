Two Oklahoma Linebackers Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto were named to the preseason watch list for the award handed out to the most outstanding linebacker.

Another pair of Sooners have picked up some preseason hype.

Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto have both been named to the preseason Butkus Award Watch List.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding linebacker.

Last season, Bonitto was named a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, totaling 8.5 quarterback sacks from OU’s rush linebacker position.

Asamoah led the Sooners in tackles in 2020, racking up 66 total tackles, two sacks and adding an interception.

Previously, the Butkus Award has been given to four Sooners — Brian Bosworth in 1985 and 1986, Rocky Calmus un 2001 and Teddy Lehman in 2003.