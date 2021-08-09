Two Oklahoma Players Land on Lombardi List

The Rotary Club of Houston and the Rotary Lombardi Club tabbed two Oklahoma Sooners for this year’s Lombardi Award preseason watch list.

The list, which includes 80 players, was announced last week.

OU junior tight end Austin Stogner and junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond were among the players identified for this year’s award.

The Lombardi Award is given to the “college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.”

Lombardi winner must be a down lineman on either side of the ball or a linebacker, and can not come out of the offensive backfield.

In his first two seasons at OU, the 6-foot-6, 251-pound Stogner, from Plano, TX, has 33 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns and has emerged as one of Spencer Rattler’s go-to threats in the red zone and on third down.

In his two seasons with the Sooners, the 6-2, 279-pound Redmond, from Midwest City, OK, has 29 career tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 quarterback sacks. Redmond redshirted the 2017 season, then opted out of 2020 before returning to the team for last year’s bowl practices.

