Ty Darlington Leaving Oklahoma Staff

After spending four years as the OU center and five years as one of Lincoln Riley's aides, Darlington will reportedly take a position with the Florida Gators.

Ty Darlington is spreading his wings.

The former Oklahoma center and national academic award winner announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he’s leaving his alma mater.

Gabe Ikard — whom Darlington replaced as the team’s center and academic champion — reported on Twitter shortly after Darlington’s post that Darlington would be joining Billy Napier’s new Florida staff as a quality control coach.

Darlington, from Apopka, FL, played for the Sooners from 2012-15, and took home both the Danny Wuerffel Trophy for community service and citizenship as well as the William V. Campbell Award as the game’s top scholar athlete — college football’s “academic Heisman.”

Darlington returned to OU in 2017 as an offensive analyst, and was elevated in 2020 to graduate assistant, and helped Lincoln Riley working as OU's assistant quarterbacks coach.

Ahead of this year’s Alamo Bowl game with Oregon, Darlington helped exclusively with Oklahoma QBs, according to interim coach Bob Stoops.

Read More

Baker Mayfield and Ty Darlington

Baker Mayfield and Ty Darlington

In his farewell post, Darlington expressed an appreciation for getting to live his dream.

“My childhood dream was to wear the Crimson and Cream on Owen Field,” he said. “To play for coach Stoops and win championships here. Few gets get a chance to live ou their dreams, and I’ve gotten to in a way that has surpassed my wildest expectations.

Ty Darlington

Ty Darlington

“I am so incredibly blessed to have been a Sooner, and I will be a Sooner for the rest of my life! For the last 10 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve this University as a player and as a coach.

“This chapter at the University of Oklahoma is coming to a close, but what a ride it has been!

“I will be leaving to pursue opportunities elsewhere, but I will be a Sooner for life!”

