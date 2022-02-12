Skip to main content

Unofficially, Oklahoma Spring Game May Be Set

Before COVID restrictions, the Sooners had begun drawing more than 50,000 for the annual Red/White Game.

The University of Oklahoma hasn't made any official announcements about Brent Venables' inaugural Red/White Game, but word has begun to leak out.

According to a tweet posted Thursday by Nate Downs — father of freshman Ethan Downs — the Sooners’ spring game is set for Saturday, April 23, and will begin at 2 p.m.

That fits with the date OU typically stages its spring game. Last year's game was played on April 24. The athletic department is expected to announce official details soon.

Under Lincoln Riley, crowds grew as the OU Red/White Game evolved into a centerpiece on the recruiting calendar. In 2018, some 52,000 fans braved chilly afternoon conditions. The 2019 game was moved to Friday night at the last minute and 50,000 still showed up.

COVID shut down the 2020 spring game, and last year’s attendance was capped at 25 percent, which produced a crowd estimated at 20,000. 

