Update: Sooners Report Zero New Positive COVID-19 Results

The University of Oklahoma on Thursday announced new COVID-19 testing data and the results are encouraging.

OU tested 89 players and reported no new positives, and of the 14 that tested positive last week, five are now listed as “recoveries.” Nine of last week's positives are considered active. No other data was released.

The news is especially encouraging one day after devastating news from around college football: Ohio State announced it was suspending voluntary offseason workouts, the Ivy League announced it was postponing all fall sports, including football, and Stanford announced it was cutting 11 of its 36 sports.

After the NCAA OK’d a return date of June 1 for student-athletes wanting to work out on campus, the Big 12 Conference settled on June 15, while OU picked July 1.

Since returning, shutdowns have also occurred at Kansas and Kansas State, as well as a handful other schools.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.