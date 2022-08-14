Skip to main content

WATCH: 2023 4-Star ATH Jacobe Johnson Talks Commitment to Oklahoma

2023 4-star athlete Jacobe Johnson discusses his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday night in Mustang, OK.

Watch 2023 4-star athlete Jacobe Johnson discuss his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday, August 13 at Bronco Stadium in Mustang, OK. 

