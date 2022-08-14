WATCH: 2023 4-Star ATH Jacobe Johnson Talks Commitment to Oklahoma

Watch 2023 4-star athlete Jacobe Johnson discuss his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday, August 13 at Bronco Stadium in Mustang, OK.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.