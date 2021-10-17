    • October 17, 2021
    WATCH: Defense Highlights - TCU

    SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 55-48 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 16.
    Watch some of the key moments from when TCU had the ball in Oklahoma's 55-48 win over the Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 16.

