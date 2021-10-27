    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    WATCH: Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Zoom

    Oklahoma cornerback Jaden Davis previews the Sooners' Week 9 matchup with Texas Tech.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Watch Oklahoma cornerback Jaden Davis' full media zoom call from Wednesday, Oct. 27 ahead of the Sooners' Week 9 collision with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Norman.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Jaden Davis 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Zoom

    27 seconds ago
    RIley - Cumbie SPLIT
    Football

    Mike Leach Didn't See a Lincoln Riley-Sonny Cumbie Matchup Coming, But Maybe He Should Have

    15 minutes ago
    Nik Bonitto, Jason Bean, Kansas Jayhawks
    Football

    Oklahoma Defense Stressing More Intensity, Fast Start This Week

    42 minutes ago
    Shane Whitter 10-27 (Texas Tech Week)
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma LB Shane Whitter Zoom

    47 minutes ago
    Kansas
    Football

    Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch Agree Oklahoma's Defensive Issues are 'Correctable'

    2 hours ago
    Pat Fields
    Football

    Oklahoma S Pat Fields Named Finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

    3 hours ago
    Jeremiah Hall, Kansas Jayhawks
    Football

    Oklahoma Needs 'Return to Fall Camp Mindset' to Shake of Struggles

    4 hours ago
    Trevon West - Kansas
    Football

    Lincoln Log: Oklahoma Needs More Out of Their Vets in Final Four Games

    18 hours ago