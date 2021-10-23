    • October 23, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Kansas Postgame

    Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas discusses the Sooners' 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.
    Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas discusses the Sooners' 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence to move to 8-0 on the season. 

