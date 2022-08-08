Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

Highlights from Oklahoma's fall camp practice on Monday morning at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

AllSooners' highlights of Oklahoma's fall camp practice on Monday, August 8 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Anton Harrison, Football Generic, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Oklahoma Ranked its Lowest in Seven Years in Preseason Coaches Poll

By John E. Hoover18 minutes ago
Cale Gundy 1
Football

Cale Gundy's Impact on Oklahoma's Program Reaches Farther Than Just Recruiting

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Cale Gundy QB 1
Football

Cale Gundy Era Began at Oklahoma 32 Years Ago With a Bang ... and the 'Cale Mary'

By John E. Hoover6 hours ago
Joe Mixon
Football

Joe Mixon Offers 'Highest Support' for Cale Gundy, 'Extreme Disappointment' at Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover12 hours ago
Cale Gundy
Football

Longtime Oklahoma Assistant Cale Gundy Resigns From Program

By John E. Hoover13 hours ago
Jerry Schmidt 2-HORIZ
Football

How Jerry Schmidt Has Already Changed the Oklahoma Football Program

By John E. HooverAug 7, 2022 1:14 PM EDT
Billy Bowman - WCU
Football

Oklahoma's Billy Bowman Feeling Confident Again at Safety

By Ryan ChapmanAug 7, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
OU Practice - Justin Harrington
Football

Justin Harrington's 'Fantastic Summer' Could Find Him Back in the Mix For Oklahoma

By Ryan ChapmanAug 6, 2022 2:00 PM EDT