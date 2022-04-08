Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Friday at the end of the third week of spring practices.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' full press conference from Friday, Apr. 8 at the tail end of the third week of spring practices and just 15 days away from the annual Spring Game. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brent Venables 3
Football

Brent Venables Pleas With to Sooner Nation to 'Show Up ... That's What Our Players Deserve'

By John E. Hoover19 minutes ago
FB - McKade Mettauer
Football

Oklahoma OG McKade Mettauer Needed 'About 10 Minutes' to Decide to Transfer to OU

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
4-7 Skip
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
FB - Justin Harrington
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 117

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Akol Mawein
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma F Akol Mawein Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma Resurrecting Annual Coaches Caravan

By Josh CallawayApr 7, 2022
FB - Wanya Morris
Football

Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris Needed a New Mindset to Attack His Second Year at OU

By Ryan ChapmanApr 7, 2022
Softball - Tulsa Postgame (4-6-22)
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Tulsa 9-0

By Ryan ChapmanApr 6, 2022