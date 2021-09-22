September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Zoom

Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah previews Saturday's Week 4 matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Sept. 22 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

9-22 Brian Asamoah (W Virginia Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Zoom

Jalen Redmond
Football

BREAKING: Oklahoma DT Jalen Redmond to Miss Time With Knee Injury

Brian Asamoah, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Oklahoma's Linebackers Will be Tested Over the Next Three Weeks

9-22 Spencer Rattler
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Zoom

9-22 Kennedy Brooks
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

Kyler Murray
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Alex Grinch
Football

Oklahoma's Early Season Struggles Mirror College Football as a Whole

Nik Bonitto - Nebraska 2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 81