September 8, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Zoom 9/7

Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu previews Saturday's Week 2 matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts.
Watch Oklahoma linebacker David Ugwoegbu's full media zoom call from Tuesday, Sept. 7 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday. 

