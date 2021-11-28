Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Postgame Wrap Up

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma's 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State.
    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap No. 10 Oklahoma's 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Stillwater, OK. 

