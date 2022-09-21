Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Interview

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel met with the media on Tuesday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel meet with the media on Tuesday, Sept. 20 ahead of the Sooners' Week 4 matchup with Kansas State on Saturday in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Mike Gundy Big 12 MD
Football

Mike Gundy Says Oklahoma's Bedlam Comments are 'Somewhat Comical'

By John E. Hoover
FB - Marvin Mims
Football

Oklahoma Names Captains for Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas State

By John E. Hoover
FB - Woodi Washington, Brent Venables
Football

Woodi Washington and Oklahoma's Secondary Blitzing Behind Aggressive Mindset

By Ross Lovelace
Harroz-Venables-Castiglione
Football

Report: ADs Say End of Bedlam Rivalry is 'Disappointing,' But 'It Can't Happen'

By John E. Hoover
9-20-22 Press Conference Wrap (Pre-Kansas St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Kansas State Week

By Josh Callaway
9-20-22 Brent Venables (Pre-Kansas St)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
FB - Marvin Mims, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Football

Venables Vibes: Oklahoma Placing Continued Emphasis on Special Teams, Growth Mindset

By Ryan Chapman
Brent Venables 3
Football

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Loves K-State, but 'That Was a Long Time Ago'

By John E. Hoover