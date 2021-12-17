Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Zoom

    Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks met with the media on Friday just 12 days ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl.
    Watch Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks' full media zoom call from Friday, Dec. 17 just 12 days ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

