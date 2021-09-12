September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Oklahoma Running Back Jaden Knowles Western Carolina Post Game

OU running back Jaden Knowles meets the press after the Sooners' 76-0 victory over Western Carolina.
Author:
Publish date:

Watch Oklahoma running back Jaden Knowles' postgame press conference following the Sooners' 76-0 victory over the Catamounts on Saturday night in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Jaden Knowles Western Carolina (9-11-21)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Running Back Jaden Knowles Western Carolina Post Game

Jadon Haselwood Post Western Carolina (9-11-21)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Wide Receiver Jadon Haselwood Western Carolina Post Game

Offense Highlights - Western Carolina
Football

WATCH: Offense Highlights - Western Carolina

Perrion Winfrey Post Western Carolina (9-11-21)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Perrion Winfrey Western Carolina Post Game

Spencer Rattler Post Western Carolina (9-11-21)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler Western Carolina Post Game

Alex Grinch WCU postgame
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch Western Carolina Postgame

Jadon Haselwood
Football

Game Book: A Week of Intense Focus Pays Dividends for the Sooners

9-11 Lincoln Riley (WC Postgame)
Football

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Western Carolina Postgame