August 25, 2021
WATCH: Oklahoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell Zoom

Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell met with the media on Wednesday with the Sooners' season opener just 10 days away.
Watch Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Aug. 25 as he talks the latest with the Sooners ahead of the season opener in less than two weeks against Tulane on Sept. 4.

