    • October 20, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Zoom

    Oklahoma tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall previews Saturday's Week 8 matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.
    Watch Oklahoma tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall's full media zoom call from Wednesday, Oct. 20 as he talks the latest with the Sooners and previews their matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

