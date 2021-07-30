Sports Illustrated home
Watch: OU President Harroz Details Events that Led to Oklahoma's Departure for SEC

University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. said that "everything" had changed since OU elected to remain in the Big 12 during the last conference realignment.
Author:
Publish date:

University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. outlines the timeline of events over the past decade that led up to OU's decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. 

