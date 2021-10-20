    • October 20, 2021
    WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Kansas Week

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conference ahead of Oklahoma's Week 8 matchup with Kansas.
    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 8 collision with Kansas set for Saturday in Lawrence. 

