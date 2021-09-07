September 7, 2021
WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Western Carolina Week

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover break down Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's Tuesday press conference ahead of Oklahoma's Week 2 matchup with Western Carolina.
Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, Ryan Chapman and John Hoover recap Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's press conferences from Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 collision with Western Carolina set for Saturday night in Norman. 

