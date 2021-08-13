WATCH: Rhamondre Stevenson 91-Yard House Call in Patriots' Win over Washington

Inn his NFL preseason debut, former Oklahoma RB goes for 127 yards and scores two very different touchdowns.

Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In his first NFL preseason game with the New England Patriots, former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson showed exactly the kind of skills that make him special.

Stevenson ran 10 times for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns, but it was the way he reached the end zone that emphasized his unique skill set.

With 11:34 in the fourth quarter, Stevenson pounded through the pile on his way to a 1-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff, lowered his center of mass and bulled through three Washington tacklers.

Then with just 1:04 to play Stevenson finished off a 91-yard TD run on which he took a pitch wide to the right and streaked untouched up the sideline past the Washington defense.

The Patriots beat Washington 22-13.