Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: Rhamondre Stevenson 91-Yard House Call in Patriots' Win over Washington

Inn his NFL preseason debut, former Oklahoma RB goes for 127 yards and scores two very different touchdowns.
Author:
Publish date:
Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd

Rhamondre Stevenson blows a kiss to the crowd

In his first NFL preseason game with the New England Patriots, former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson showed exactly the kind of skills that make him special.

Stevenson ran 10 times for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns, but it was the way he reached the end zone that emphasized his unique skill set.

With 11:34 in the fourth quarter, Stevenson pounded through the pile on his way to a 1-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff, lowered his center of mass and bulled through three Washington tacklers.

Then with just 1:04 to play Stevenson finished off a 91-yard TD run on which he took a pitch wide to the right and streaked untouched up the sideline past the Washington defense.

The Patriots beat Washington 22-13.

Rhamondre Stevenson TD 1
Football

WATCH: Rhamondre Stevenson 91-Yard House Call in Patriots' Win over Washington

Michael Turk
Football

Oklahoma Lands Another Arizona State Punter

Gray, Eric
Football

Oklahoma RB Eric Gray 'Does Everything Right'

Alex Grinch - practice
Football

Growth Under Grinch: Where Oklahoma's Defense Came from, and Where it's Going

Kennedy Brooks - point
Football

Kennedy Brooks Feeling 'Comfortable' Ahead of OU Return

Delarrin Turner-Yell - finger
Football

Eight Sooners Named to Senior Bowl Watch List

Mario Willliams - D.J. Graham
Football

Oklahoma CB D.J. Graham is 'Bought In' on Defense and is Now a 'Matchup Nightmare'

David Ugwoegbu - Isaiah Thomas
Football

OU Defensive Line Looking to Build on 2020 Success With Quality Depth