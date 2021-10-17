    • October 17, 2021
    WATCH: TCU Postgame Wrap Up

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman wrap up Oklahoma's 52-31 win over TCU.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down No. 4 Oklahoma's 52-31 win over TCU to move to 7-0 on the season.

