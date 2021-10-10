    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    WATCH: Texas Postgame Wrap Up

    SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman wrap up Oklahoma's 55-48 win over Texas.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down No. 6 Oklahoma's 55-48 win over Texas to move to 6-0 on the season.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Texas Postgame Wrap Up
    Football

    WATCH: Texas Postgame Wrap Up

    23 seconds ago
    Marvin Mims - Texas TD
    Football

    OU-Texas Game Book: Oklahoma Kept Their Cool, Stunning the Longhorns

    12 minutes ago
    Caleb Kelly Post Texas
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Linebacker Caleb Kelly Post Texas Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Jeremiah Hall Post Texas
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Tight End/H-back Jeremiah Hall Post Texas Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Kennedy Brooks Post Texas
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Post Texas Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Defense - TCU 2
    Football

    Oklahoma-TCU Kickoff Time Announced

    1 hour ago
    Nik Bonitto Post-Texas
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto Post Texas Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Defense Highlights - Texas
    Football

    WATCH: Defense Highlights - Texas

    2 hours ago