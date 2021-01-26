WATCH: Tre Brown picks off Sam Ehlinger at Senior Bowl

The Oklahoma cornerback and the Texas quarterback have had dealings before

History repeated itself during Tuesday’s practice at the NFL’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL.

Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown jumped an underneath route and intercepted Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Here's video posted in a tweet by NFL reporter Nick Faber:

Brown picked off Ehlinger to end the game when the teams met in October in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas.

OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who’s not at the Senior Bowl, weighed in on the familiarity of the play.

Brown’s history with Ehlinger goes back even further. Brown sacked Ehlinger for a safety on a corner blitz in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game, essentially clinching the victory for the Sooners.

Another NFL reporter indicated that Brown had among the best days of any defensive prospects at Tuesday's workout.

Workouts continue all week in Mobile as players prepare for Saturday's Senior Bowl (NFL Network).

OU has five players participating this week: Brown, DB Tre Norwood, center Creed Humphrey, RB Rhamondre Stevenson and OT Adrian Ealy.