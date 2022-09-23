Skip to main content

WATCH: Week 4 Oklahoma-Kansas State Preview

AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Oklahoma's Week 4 matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Watch AllSooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman preview Oklahoma's Week 3 matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State Wildcats

Brent Venables-Nebraska
Football

Oklahoma-Kansas State: One Big Thing

By John E. Hoover
Generic - OU lights
Football

Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners

By John E. Hoover
FB - Offensive Line, Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer, Anton Harrison, Savion Byrd
Football

Oklahoma Offensive Line Meshing Together Just in Time for 'Challenge' Against Kansas State

By Josh Callaway
Jaren Kanak
Football

Potential is One Thing, but Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak Did His Best Work So Far On the Field

By Ross Lovelace
Brent Venables Kent 2
Football

Brent Venables' Aggressive Nature Shaping Oklahoma's Fourth Down Philosophy

By Ryan Chapman
Bob Stoops, Alamo Bowl
Football

Former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops Speaks on End of Bedlam; 'We're Going to Be Fine'

By Josh Callaway
USATSI_19063930
Football

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 144

By Josh Callaway
Dashaun White
Football

DaShaun White Back to Lead Oklahoma's Defense After 'Easy Fix' Targeting Ejection

By Ross Lovelace