What They're Saying About Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's Big Night
Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit on Thursday night for a stunning comeback win.
Baker Mayfield still has some magic left in him.
On Thursday night, despite having been with the team for just a measly two days, the former Heisman Trophy winner led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders behind back-to-back touchdown drives to close the game.
Naturally, Mayfield’s heroics led to plenty of reactions across the sports world with everyone offering up their reaction to the improbable comeback win.
Here are some of the best comments from the world of Twitter on Thursday evening:
