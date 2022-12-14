Which Oklahoma Freshmen Could Break Out In the Cheez-It Bowl?

As Oklahoma shifts its attention from a disappointing regular season to a tough, top-15 opponent in the Cheez-It Bowl, talented youngsters will have to fill big shoes in the Sooners’ season finale.

After dropping six games and finishing the season at an even .500, Oklahoma drew just about the toughest bowl matchup possible. Outside of TCU, who’s now ranked in the top four and headed to the College Football Playoff, No. 9 Florida State is the highest ranked team on the Sooners’ schedule this season.

Despite a three-game skid against three top ACC teams in the middle of the season, the Seminoles rallied to nine total wins, finishing the season on a five-game win streak.

Veteran quarterback Jordan Travis is a big reason for Florida State’s improvement, as he led the Noles to the program’s best record since 2016. Travis brought consistency to the offense, throwing for 2,796 yards and 22 touchdowns and recording just four total interceptions.

Florida State’s balanced rushing attack could give the shorthanded Sooners problems, too, as Trey Benson is as talented as they come. The sophomore running back, who started his career at Oregon, totaled 965 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground at 6.8 yards per carry.

Brent Venables will certainly have his hands full with the Seminoles' talented cast, but making matters worse, the Sooners will be without a handful of critical players. Running back Eric Gray, offensive linemen Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond have all opted out of the bowl game.

In addition, numerous players entered the transfer portal early in December. Most prominent of those is longtime wide receiver Theo Wease, who announced his transfer to Missouri, leaving the Sooners down a pass catcher.

In all, it will be a great chance for Oklahoma’s youth to play free. Sometimes, a team with nothing to lose is the most dangerous team on the field.

Here are several talented youngsters who could use a breakout bowl game performance to spur on a big time 2023 season (with data from Pro Football Focus):

Jovantae Barnes

Gray’s early departure certainly leaves a hole in Oklahoma’s running back room, but it feels like Barnes has been waiting for a bigger opportunity all season long. It’s not often that a true freshman running running back carves out playing time, but Barnes snatched away the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind 411 yards and four touchdowns, recording 4.6 yards per carry.

Oklahoma’s offensive line will be shorthanded against the Seminoles, but moving forward, Barnes should have stout blockers over the next few seasons. He has a chance to be a special running back at OU, and a breakout performance in the bowl game would just add fuel to the fire.

Offensive snaps in 2022: 193

PFF Grade: 69.9

Jayden Gibson

Gibson’s impact on the field this season wasn’t felt as much as some expected. Despite being a true freshman, his physical traits are hard to ignore, and his speed on the field is evident. With Wease’s departure, though, Oklahoma will have to rotate guys around throughout the wide receiver room. As Gibson plans on being a star in the future, a good amount of those reps could be headed his way in the Cheez-It Bowl. Plus, connecting on a pass or two with Dillon Gabriel before next season could go a long way for the pair.

Offensive snaps in 2022: 92

PFF Grade: 53.8

Jacob Sexton, Jake Taylor

Oklahoma’s pair of highly touted offensive linemen received praise from the coaching staff both in the offseason and throughout the fall, and now the duo is going to get a chance to prove it on the field. With multiple spots opening on the line next season, both Sexton and Taylor could each claim a leg up in the competition heading into the Spring. Oklahoma’s talented young running backs developing chemistry with the offensive line core will be a recipe of success for the next few seasons.

Offensive snaps in 2022: 68, 41

PFF Grade: 58.9, 57.5

Gentry Williams

Sometimes the depth in the defensive back room caused freshmen like Williams to get lost in the rotation. Over the last few games of the season, Williams saw extended action and held his own. His blazing speed gives the Sooners a true advantage on the outside, and as a big-time recruit securing snaps in his first season on campus, the future certainly looks bright. He could get a chance to have an extended opportunity with the Sooners’ opt-outs and willingness to play young talent in the bowl game.

Defensive snaps in 2022: 60

PFF Grade: 60.4