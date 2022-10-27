Why 'Alpha' Brayden Willis is Oklahoma's Unquestioned Leader

NORMAN — Monday was a typical practice for Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis.

“Coach told me to slow down today at practice because it’s a Monday,” Willis said earlier this week as the Sooners reconvened from an open date to begin prep for Saturday’s game at Iowa State.

And who could blame Willis for going too fast? It’s what he does. And after a bye week, his fire didn’t need to be stokes.

“I’ve got my legs under me,” Willis said. “I feel good. Definitely reenergized, definitely ready to get after it.”

That’s Willis, the effervescent bundle of effort, the try-hard kid with NFL talent. When he takes the field, he sets the standard for the rest of his teammates.

“He's an Alpha, both on the field and off the field,” head coach Brent Venables said. “He cares a great deal — and literally takes that just caring a little more. If everybody cared a little more — coaches, players, you know — you could really tap into our full potential.”

Willis is a fifth-year senior from Arlington, TX, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound receiver with 56 career receptions for 796 and 11 touchdowns — who actually prefers blocking for his teammates.

“He’s a very selfless player,” Venables said. “The players feed off that. That brings out the best in everybody. He’s a great example for everyone else to follow. Players look to him and respect him and follow his lead.”

“He’s what it looks like when it comes to toughness, effort, accountability, discipline. He stands for everything that you want.”

Willis is second on the team this year with 20 catches and 312 receiving yards, but he’s first with five touchdowns. He’s also averaging 15.6 yards per catch and is more involved in Jeff Lebby’s scheme than he ever was in Lincoln Riley’s.

“I think coach (Lebby) is letting me play fast and free and allowing me to just do some of the things that I've been comfortable with over the years,” Willis said. “Running free, running routes, and then also being in the box and blocking. So I think coach does a great job of putting guys — not only me but other guys — in position to win. And I think he's done a great job of that over the year.”

Venables admits he was a little surprised when he saw Willis practice back in the spring.

“How athletic he is catching and running,” Venables said. “He runs with power and physicality, and the strain that he plays with.

“Obviously, until you see somebody play every day at practice and in the games in person, you don't realize what type of versatility they have. But nothing surprises me now with him.”

Of course, versatility and athletic ability aren’t even Willis’ best feature. That would be his work ethic, his leadership, his effort and his toughness.

“Shows up with the same mindset every single day,” Venables said. “And that's what it takes, you know? If he’s done anything, it’s showing up with consistency every day. He’s done the little things over and over and over and over. And that’s the hard thing to do, having the discipline to do that. It’s no surprise. And everyone is noticing. Every pro scout that comes through here, they love Brayden Willis.

“To me, he’s a guy who can change your locker room. Not everybody has that in them. But he does. It’s a very natural gift and one that he uses every single day.”

Said Willis, “I consider myself a humble guy and I just focus on my own mentality and my own mindset every week, try to get myself going. And I'm not too worried about what the outside has to say.”

That’s another thing that’s typical of Willis. He prefers to talk about his teammates, rather than himself.

Coaches, though, don't mind talking about him. After all, Willis had the option of entering the NFL Draft or even the transfer portal, but he stayed with the program that gave him his shot and has undoubtedly improved his draft grade.

Talking up the Sooners’ likely MVP is the least Venables and Lebby could do.

“He ultimately made that decision (to come back) because he felt like it would be best for him,“ Lebby said. “He put great trust in us and I’m so incredibly appreciative for that and it's paying off for him. Any opportunity I get to brag on B-Will, I'm going to. He is Oklahoma football. It's who the kid is to the core and it's what we want to want to be about.“

“As good of a leader as we have on the team. Incredibly vocal,” Venables said. “You see him show up and do it consistently, that’s a really hard thing. That’s what great players do. Great players are few and far between. He’s a great one for a lot of reasons. He’s talented, he’s really smart. He’s tough. His effort is uncommon.”