Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is 'More Like a Sam Bradford Than Baker Mayfield'

Dillon Gabriel's sky-high standards were an early indicator of his perfect fit in Norman, and now his coach calls him "quiet and kind of an assassin."

NORMAN — Quarterback responsibilities at the University of Oklahoma should include lofty expectations in the job description.

It’s a tale as old as time, and one that rings true even more so recently, that the signal caller for the Sooners is elite. Just in the 2000s, Oklahoma has seen the likes of Josh Heupel, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Landry Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts don the crimson and cream.

When junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel takes the field next Saturday, expect the comparisons to flood in and continue throughout the season — mainly comparisons to recent Oklahoma quarterbacks.

Gabriel is different, though, because he seems to have a hint of multiple greats. He’s not as outspoken and confident as a guy like Mayfield, but he might be more upbeat and light hearted than a laser-focused guy like Hurts.

For head coach Brent Venables, though, he sees shades of someone like Bradford. The former Oklahoma legend led the Sooners to the BCS Championship Game and took home the Heisman trophy in 2008.

“He elevates everybody's level of play,” Venables said. “But he’s a calmer-demeanor type of guy. He's more like a Sam Bradford, if you will, than a Baker Mayfield. He's quiet and kind of an assassin in his own way.”

Venables has seen Gabriel’s leadership firsthand, as the two have worked together in establishing Oklahoma’s new culture moving forward. His preparation and attention details on the little things could be a sign of a special season ahead.

“He's a natural leader,” Venables said. “Guys follow him. It's very easy. He's the first one to show up and the last one to leave. He's always doing extra. He's hard on himself, very demeaning of himself. He's an over-deliverer in everything.”

If Gabriel can replicate Bradford’s on-field success, the Sooners’ ceiling increases exponentially. It’s not that easy, though, as Bradford was one of the most accurate and precise quarterbacks to ever play college football. Does Gabriel possess those same qualities that made Bradford elite?

One of the biggest steps to a successful season is team cohesion and players leading the way. Time and time again this offseason, players and coaches have been quick to point out Gabriel taking charge in the locker room. The confidence that his teammates have in him, even on the defense, is special.

Key Lawrence, who will be one of Oklahoma’s key contributors in the secondary, has seen quite a bit of talent in his career between Knoxville and Norman. Like countless other teammates, Lawrence gushed about Gabriel’s qualities off the field. It was a question about expectations around the quarterback's on-field play that provided a head-turning comment, though.

“The Heisman,” Lawrence said with a straight face. “I’ll leave it at that.”

While the Heisman Trophy might or might not be a realistic expectation in year one, the Sooners should feel confident in Gabriel’s abilities at quarterback. He will continue to demand the best out of himself and his teammates, relying on his leadership skills all season long.

“He knows it's a big deal to be a quarterback at Oklahoma,” Venables said. “He wants to represent the brand the right way, and he does every day.”