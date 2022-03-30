Why Dillon Gabriel Needed Almost No Time to Step Into His Role as Oklahoma's New QB

Teammates were drawn to him immediately, and they've been just as impressed with Gabriel's quarterback skills during spring practice.

NORMAN — Just being the Oklahoma quarterback naturally brings with it a magnetism that draws teammates.

Do it well enough and they’ll build you a bronze statue outside Memorial Stadium.

But while leadership is inherent for the position itself, the Sooners’ next quarterback has other traits that endear him to veterans of the sport who have yet to even suit up alongside him.

The 2022 college football season is still six months away, but Dillon Gabriel has won over his teammates.

“DG, that's my guy,” said wide receiver Theo Wease. “He's an all-around leader and just an all-around great person. He's a great example of what you want as a quarterback.”

“Dillon is awesome,” said wideout Drake Stoops. “He’s a character, for sure. He’s definitely a good leader and a loud voice in the locker room. He can definitely sling it as well.”

John E. Hoover / SI Sooners Dillon Gabriel's first press conference at Oklahoma And it’s not just his offensive teammates who sing Gabriel’s praises. The defense has stood up and taken notice, too. “Elite,” said safety Key Lawrence. “At first take, from practice today, I thought that guy was incredible, honestly.” Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel at practice “He’s such a leader,” said cornerback D.J. Graham. “I’m in the locker room getting dressed, ready to go to class, and he’s in there going through his drops and going through his progressions by himself. I’m like, ‘Man, this dude is so dedicated.’ “

It’s not a coincidence. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby recruited Gabriel out of Hawaii and coached him for a year at Central Florida. When Brent Venables hired Lebby and OU’s quarterback room split up, Gabriel became a priority, even though he had already announced plans to transfer from UCF to UCLA. Dillon Gabriel at UCF “He’s got, to me, those special qualities,” Venables said. “He’s very humble. He’s not loud and braggadocios and making any kind of proclamations. He doesn’t need to. He does it with his work, his competitiveness, his toughness.”

Hanging around Gabriel in the locker room or watching him sling it around in spring practice is one thing. But three years as the Knights’ starter gives his new teammates something tangible to trust.

Gabriel isn't sure why teammates gravitate toward him, but he embraces the role.

"Honestly, I kind of let them you know, say what they say," Gabriel said Wednesday, "but for the most part, I'm just being me, and being myself has been the strongest thing for me. You know, I am who I am every single day and I guess from my side, it's been easy to connect with a lot of those guys. So, you know, likewise, them saying the same thing about me, I'm saying the same thing about them. Because, you know, they welcomed me with open arms and, just super grateful to be with them."

“Obviously has street credibility with the players, because of what he has done at a high level,” head coach Brent Venables said. “All he’s done since he’s been here is work. He inspires, he encourages, he leads by example. Takes responsibility. Takes responsibility even when it’s not his fault, like the good ones will do. Again, just brings out the best in people. So both sides of the ball, he’s been great. Like I said before, he’s been a pro in every way.”

Leadership can be a tricky thing to navigate for a new player, and especially for a quarterback. It's a quality that's expected, of course, but a brand new quarterback needs to not assert himself too much, too soon, or he comes off as bossy, brash and cocky.

For Gabriel, he reiterates just being himself and letting the rest take care of itself.

"So leadership, biggest thing I think is, obviously proving it from the start," Gabriel said. "So, you know, when I first got in here, proving it through winter workouts. And then second, you know, being vocal and taking charge, and I think I've done a really good job of it. But, continue to do so and continue to gain trust (and) continuity throughout everything."

Another transfer, North Carolina transfer defensive back Trey Morrison, was a four-year starter for the Tar Heels and has seen some elite quarterbacks in the ACC. Morrison said he’s been impressed with Gabriel so far.

“Dillon can do everything with the ball,” Morrison said. “He can run, too, he has great legs. He throws really, really good deep balls. He’s a great quarterback.”

“I see him on the field,” said Graham, “he’s so composed. He’s always like this, never like that. Also, I’ve seen him throwing the ball and it just comes out. He’s a lefty, which is cool.

“I just saw him doing a pat-and-go, and it just comes off his hands nice. I think we’re in good hands with him.”

“He don’t try to rush,” said Lawrence. “He keeps everything calm, collected. And he’s a lefty. I didn’t know anything about that.”

Wideout Jalil Farooq was wowed by Gabriel’s powerful arm.

‘The first time we got on the field, his arm is tremendously strong,” Farooq said. “I had to adjust myself because it came so fast. I had to adjust. But he has a fabulous arm. Deep balls are amazing.”

Farooq hosted Gabriel on his official visit and instantly gravitated to him.

“We chilled, (hung) out,” Farooq said. “It started there. I got to see what type of guy he was, he got to see what type of guy I was. We built it from there.

“Dillon is a funny dude, first and foremost. He's a great guy.”

Maybe the most impressive part of Gabriel’s transition to Oklahoma was that it wasn’t really much of a transition.

“It didn’t really seem like that for him,” Stoops said. “ … He’s had some experience in this offense before, which helps. It’s helped us all kind of learn it, hearing from him and throwing routes with him. I’m definitely excited and excited to see what he’s going to do.

“I would say,” said Farooq, “it's a guy who has a lot of knowledge about college football. So he can not only coach the QB's, but he can also coach the receivers and exactly what he wants. So I feel like that's big for us.”

“He really stepped in really nicely,” Stoops said. “Everyone accepted him and bought in. He definitely stepped into the role pretty smoothly."