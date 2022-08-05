Why Oklahoma P Michael Turk Could Be Even Better in 2022

One of Oklahoma’s biggest unsung heroes in 2021 was transfer punter Michael Turk.

After coming over from Arizona State with the team already in the midst of fall camp, Turk quickly assumed the starting punting role and ran with it putting together one of the top statistical seasons of any punter in the country.

Now, after an offseason where he has bulked up and gotten even stronger ahead of his final collegiate season - the Dallas native looks poised to be even better in 2022.

But, as he would tell you, the objective of the season is not about his individual numbers - but the Sooners reaching the top of the college football mountain.

“My goal is to help our team win and, Lord willing, go all the way,” Turk said at OU Media Day on Tuesday. “I don’t want to say that to set any absurd standard, but that really is my goal - is to go all the way with the team and see if we can win it all.”

Part of that mindset stems from the reality that in order for Oklahoma to be at their best, Turk shouldn’t be punting all that often.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the rest of the OU offense will be doing everything they can to score points and keep the punter off the field, which can create a difficult dichotomy for a player who wants to contribute but also wants his team to win.

Given that a lack of punting opportunities likely means more points on the scoreboard, Turk is at peace with however the game plays out - knowing all he can do is “maximize” the chances he gets.

He does admit, though, it can be challenging to stay in a rhythm when in-game punts become few and far between. But, it is up to him to stay ready and adjust to the flow of the game.

“Since it is out of my control completely, I try not to worry about it too much,” Turk said. “I would say (though), it is easier to get into a groove if you’re hitting a punt maybe in the first or second quarter as opposed to you get one in the third or fourth.”

“I think the biggest thing is by staying ready on the sideline. Hit some (punts) into the net, make sure I’m staying warm, and not getting frustrated if I’m not (punting in the game).”

Michael Turk CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

While that battle will still likely persist this coming season, one big change for Turk looks to make things much easier on him.

He revealed on Tuesday that right now he is serving as the Sooners holder for place kicking. This, of course, gets him on the field with much more regularity - something that he thinks will only make things easier.

“Actually, yeah - most people might not recognize that,” Turk said about holding helping his punting. “It does kind of help you stay in the groove if you’re not punting until the third quarter but you’ve already been in the game like five times to hold. From that perspective, it can be good.”

The move to the holder position also serves as a win-win for Turk when looking ahead to the next level, as NFL teams put a large value on a punter who has trusted hands in the kicking game.

“Holding is super important,” Turk said. “I know that NFL scouts are concerned about and want to know that the punter is a good holder because every time the holder is on the field, that is a direct scoring opportunity.”

A year ago, Turk averaged 51.2 yards per punt which would have been good enough to tie for the best mark in the country…but his 35 kicks on the season weren’t enough to quality for the statistical leaders according to the NCAA.

So, despite having the challenges of sometimes going full games without a chance to kick - the former Sun Devil was still at the very top of his position in the country.

Now, with a full offseason in Norman under his belt, his strength improved, and the holding added to his in-game regiment - Turk appears set to only be even better in 2022.

That’s certainly a scary thought for OU opponents this year that already had to deal with the Sooners’ ability to greatly flip the field a season ago.

After all, Turk crushed an 85-yard punt against Texas last year with all the factors working against him as mentioned.

What does he have in store this time around?