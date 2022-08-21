Why Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel is Focused on the Present: 'I'm Just So Thankful I'm Here'

NORMAN — In less than two weeks, the Dillon Gabriel Era officially gets underway at Oklahoma.

But — without putting the schooner before the pony — how long will that era last?

After two full seasons as a starter at UCF and a redshirt season in 2021 that was shortened by injury, Gabriel is a fourth-year junior at OU. But because of the extra COVID year, he still has three seasons of collegiate eligibility.

Gabriel could absolutely play all three seasons in Crimson and Cream, and if he did, he’s coming to the understanding that he could carve out quite a legacy for himself as an Oklahoma quarterback. Imagine Gabriel with three years as OU's starting QB, multiple Big 12 Conference rings and College Football Playoff appearances, and more than 10,000 passing yards.

But, with the future always in motion, Gabriel likely understands that other options could present themselves down the road.

Dillon Gabriel has a bright future ahead. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman-USA TODAY NETWORK

If, for instance, he puts up huge numbers in 2022 and showcases his electric release and impresses pro scouts with his mental game, he could journey off to the NFL in 2023 or 2024.

Although times have changed and a QB’s lack of height no longer scares away the pro teams like it used to, NFL personnel aren’t exactly climbing all over each other to get their hands on 5-foot-11 quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield is a shade over 6-foot. Kyler Murray checked in at 5-10 1/8 at the NFL Combine. Russell Wilson and Drew Brees defied the league’s unwritten verticality laws and won Super Bowls. It’s not exactly the age of the short quarterback, but it’s the closest it’s ever been.

“I think it’s just something I was born with,” Gabriel said with a smile at OU Media Day. “Can’t control that one, right?”

While his arm strength is fine, Gabriel knows the most important elements of being a good quarterback can’t be found on a tape measure, but are instead between the ears and in the chest.

“Everything I do in the building and the way I work is what I can control, and just being really good at that,” he said. “Knowing that I’m not 6-foot-5, but I’m going to get it done whichever way I can.”

The NFL might not be the only pull for talented quarterbacks. In the year 2022, the NCAA Transfer Portal can have a magnetic effect.

There’s certainly no reason to think he’d leave. Gabriel has repeatedly professed a profound love and admiration for getting to play at OU. Having come from a small high school in Hawaii as an unheralded recruit, and having already played three seasons at UCF, he has shown a real appreciation for his time Norman — from the coaching staff to the facilities to the fan base.

“I’m just so thankful I am here,” Gabriel said. “Thankful I’m around great people. Grateful to be in a spot that’s just a positive influence on me and I have a lot of great role models to look at, right? I think when you put all that together and have guys in the locker room that push you to do your best, there’s a recipe for success … or excellence, as coach always says. I’m just living proof that when you’ve got the great guys around you and people that pour into you, I think good things can happen.”

But if offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has a prolific season with his new quarterback and gets a head coaching gig somewhere, Gabriel — by then a likely graduate student — could go with him. They did great things together in Orlando in 2019, and they’ve talked a lot about Gabriel’s innate understanding of Lebby’s system.

And remember, when Gabriel left UCF, he was 30 minutes from boarding a plane to UCLA before Lebby called him to come to Oklahoma.

Dillon Gabriel was almost a UCLA Bruin. Alonzo Adams/For The Oklahoman-USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think it’s crazy,” Gabriel said. “God works in mysterious ways.”

Gabriel called Lebby’s perfectly time phone call a “breath of relief. I think at that point I was ready to just be done with it and really just get back to football and grinding and competing. But yeah, breath of relief. And I knew my family was happy and everyone was happy just being super comfortable with the decision.”

Of course, the game of football can be a brutal, unforgiving sport. Just this offseason and preseason, two promising Sooners — safety Jeremiah Criddell and linebacker Brynden Walker — had to retire due to injuries. That’s never something that can be planned for, but in this game, the athletes know anything can happen.

In Gabriel’s case, he’s coming back from a broken collarbone last year at UCF. He called it the “first major” injury of his playing career.

He played in just four games last season before the injury, and being his first big setback, he handled his rehab and his comeback with caution as he trained in Los Angeles while living with family. Since being at OU, he’s not been given reason to fear any sort of relapse. But a broken clavicle can be tricky, with “increased rates of reinjury” in certain cases.

Dillon Gabriel says he feels "really comfortable" following last year's collarbone injury. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

“Felt really good at the end of December,” Gabriel said. “I knew I had to make strides during the season as well to get to that point, which I felt really confident about. I knew going into January I wanted to be ready. I wanted to just be able to start off on the right foot but also come in and compete right away. So that was a big emphasis right when I did get cleared to start doing medical things in November. But kind of that November to December side, I had to really make strides and feel really comfortable.”

Ultimately, Gabriel relies on hard work and faith to guide him. If he’s the Sooners’ quarterback through 2024 or if he’s heading to the NFL before then or if his career takes some other path, he’ll proceed with confidence that it’s the best course of action.

For now, Gabriel has settled in and is looking forward to losing himself in the moment, appreciating where he is right now.

“I think God has a plan for me,” he said, “and I’m just focused on staying true with that plan. I know that I don’t got control. Knowing that He’s got control and just trusting that, I think, like I say, God does things for reason and I’m here and I’m blessed to be here.”

