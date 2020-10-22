SI.com
OL Stacey Wilkins no longer listed on Sooners' roster

Parker Thune

It appears that another member of the Oklahoma offensive line has opted out of the 2020 season.

Redshirt freshman tackle Stacey Wilkins no longer appears on the team's online roster, as first noted by Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.

The 6-foot-5, 284-pound Arkansas native had been removed from the Sooners' two-deep depth chart for the Red River Showdown, with Finley Felix replacing him as the backup right tackle, but was still on the pregame roster going into Texas.

Wilkins was one of the Sooners' top recruits in the class of 2019, as 247Sports' composite metric ranked him 15th among offensive tackles and 173rd among overall prospects. He appeared in four games last year for Oklahoma.

Wilkins isn't the first opt-out casualty on the Sooner offensive line this season. Guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar also opted out in the aftermath of Oklahoma's home loss to Kansas State. Previously, running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond had also elected to forgo the season.

