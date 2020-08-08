AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Will There Be Sooner Football In 2020?

Parker Thune

The word from SI's Pat Forde this morning isn't what you would call encouraging.

In a year that's brought an absolute avalanche of bad news, the gut punch for college football fans across the nation could be on the horizon.

Yep.

It's admittedly very hard to take this at face value without verging on nihilism. After all, it's been nearly five months since the sports world ground to an unprecedented halt and went into a virtual shutdown. By all accounts, this entire saga was supposed to be over by now. COVID-19 was supposed to have been ancient history by the time football season rolled around.

And yet here we are on Aug. 8, very much on the precipice of truly uncharted territory. Not since the MLB's 1994 strike has there been such an impactful stoppage of play across American sports. And let's be honest: 2020 transcends any comparison. This isn't a strike. This is a pandemic, and there's frankly no end in sight at the moment.

To offer conjecture here would be pointless. There is no shred of certainty as to what the coming days — or even the coming hours — will bring. But though it may be the harshest of realities, it's time to square up with the fact of the matter.

There may not be Sooner football in 2020.

The MAC announced today that they intend to postpone football until the spring. Several FCS conferences have done the same. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel tweeted that the Big Ten could be close to issuing a similar ruling.

Let's recall that the Big Ten was first through the wall in cancelling its schools' nonconference games, a precedent that every other Power 5 conference eventually fell in line with.

None of this bodes well for the prospect of a football season this fall.

Lincoln Riley and the Sooner staff have done a tremendous job adapting to a changing environment and keeping the Sooners completely free of COVID-19. But they're the exception, not the rule. Oklahoma's near-flawless response to the virus simply hasn't been emulated or duplicated at other programs across the country, and even the most airtight plans can't account for the relentless machinations of the inhuman juggernaut that is COVID-19.

In an ideal world, the Big Ten presidents convene and decide to move forward with their conference-only plan, preserving some semblance of a path for Power 5 football to happen this fall. But how many times over the course of the year 2020 have we operated under the premise of "an ideal world," and how many times has the resulting scenario come to fruition?

We can continue to hope for the best. But it looks like it's come time to start preparing for the worst.

Turn your social media notifications on now, because today is shaping up to be another landmark day for college athletics.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MAC brings Big 12 bad news, but what's next?

Big 12 teams clinging to hope that FCS games remain intact

John. E. Hoover

Missouri Valley Conference to postpone fall football season; Missouri State could still play Sooners

Missouri State, an MVFC member, could still play Oklahoma in September under conference's provisions

Parker Thune

Kruger, Oklahoma land commitment from 2020 forward Josh O'Garro

6-foot-5, 175-pound swingman recently reclassified and will redshirt the upcoming season for Sooners

Parker Thune

In Hollywood Brown and CeeDee Lamb, OU wideouts are making even bigger NFL Splash

Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys hope young Oklahoma Sooners WRs continue upward trajectory

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Bobby Petrino says "we feel like we're going to play" Oklahoma

Missouri State head coach indicates the game will likely take place on either Sept. 5 or Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Sooners Ranked No. 6 in Amway Coaches Poll

Oklahoma leads four Big 12 Conference teams who appear in the first preseason poll

John. E. Hoover

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard says Big 12 expected to open play Sept. 26

News casts doubt on the Sooners' matchup with Missouri State, who is scheduled to play Montana on Sept. 12

Parker Thune

Oklahoma DE Marcus Hicks reportedly suffers Achilles injury, severity unclear

Redshirt freshman went down in Wednesday's practice, may be sidelined for a substantial duration of time

Parker Thune

Another Oklahoma Commit Makes Another SI All-American Top 10

Ethan Downs is being recruited as a defensive end, but SIAA projects him as an H-Back

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 4

John Hoover and Parker Thune discuss all things Oklahoma Sooners as the 2020 football season and national signing day get closer and closer.

John. E. Hoover