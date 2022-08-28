Without a Get-Back Coach, Oklahoma's Brent Venables Has No Plans to Dial Back Intensity

All eyes will be on Brent Venables next Saturday.

When the Sooners take the field against the UTEP Miners (0-1), the program will officially begin to write its next chapter under Venables.

And while Venables will be consumed with fourth down decisions, full control of OU’s timeouts and the need to manage the clock for the first time, he’ll also have to channel his energy in new ways.

A notoriously animated defensive coordinator throughout his career, Venables even had an assigned “get-back coach” on the sidelines at Clemson to help usher him back onto the sidelines instead of drifting toward the numbers to get his defense lined up in the right spot.

Though there are currently no plans to assign a get-back coach in Norman, Venables said he doesn’t plan to dial his energy back on the sideline as a head coach.

“I’ve never had a penalty and my guys play at a high level,” Venables said on Thursday. “That’s got to stand for something. There’s more that’s on my plate. I’ve got to help manage a game, morale, motivate, special teams … there’s a lot of things.

“I’ve got coaches that are going to help in all those different areas, but ultimately it’s my responsibility. I’ll probably have a few more tasks. I’m a passionate, intense coach. That’s just me. I know that my players, they look to me to help lead. I get that, but I want my guys to play with intensity and emotion and passion, all control. Whatever that looks like. I’ve literally not thought about it at all.”

For all of his focus on preparation, Venables hasn’t had the opportunity to command his own sideline in a game setting.

During OU’s Spring Game, the new head coach took up a role on the field behind the play instead of patrolling the west sideline in Norman.

Brent Venables was heavily involved in OU's Spring Game, even if he wasn't entrenched on the sideline Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

But that hardly meant Venables was a bystander.

Time and time again, he jumped into the middle of the defense after a play to offer coaching points and ensure the Oklahoma defense was in the right place at the right time.

No longer just the defensive coordinator, Venables didn’t hesitate to jump in and coach any mistakes he saw with the same levels of intensity he’s become known for over the past three decades.

Since arriving in Norman, Venables has been unapologetically himself. And that’s not going to change once his first season as OU’s head coach kicks off next weekend.

“I’m looking for the right stuff from all of my players in every phase of the game,” he said. “The guys that play with great effort, play tough, play physical but respond, be passionate.

“Passion and intensity are great equalizers on the field, but it’s got to be a controlled intensity. I think that’s important that I set that example, too, for them.”

