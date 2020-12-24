Young DBs have an opportunity — and a challenge

Woodi Washington, D.J. Graham, Jaden Davis and others need to step up in Tre Brown's absence against Florida in the Cotton Bowl

Tre Brown’s decision to forego the Cotton Bowl and enter the NFL Draft presents a golden opportunity to Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Under normal circumstances, Grinch’s defensive philosophy relies heavily on rotation.

But Brown’s absence will allow for Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning to work some of the younger members of Oklahoma’s secondary against one of the premier passing offenses in college football.

D.J. Graham

For Grinch, Brown's absence just plays into the "next man up" mentality instilled at Oklahoma.

“2020 has highlighted that to the extreme in terms of, if we don't have this individual available, what a great opportunity for someone else,” Grinch said. “It's a tremendous opportunity for the guys in the secondary to step up, and certainly, (we) expect them to.”

In last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal, Grinch was also forced to throw young guys into the fire.

An injury to Delarrin Turner-Yell and a targeting penalty resulting in Brendan Radley-Hiles’ ejection forced Grinch and Manning to slot then-true freshman Woodi Washington into the game against one of the most explosive offenses in college football history.

Even as Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss were torching the Oklahoma secondary, Washington never looked physically outmatched and didn’t wilt in the face of adversity.

“He kind of went to a very difficult situation in a playoff semifinal last year against an elite opponent and by no means looked out of place ... so I think it spring-boarded him in a lot of ways,” Grinch said. “I think being in the fire that way on that stage didn't seem too big for him, which was a positive.”

Woodi Washington

Another true freshman in D.J. Graham could be the beneficiary of crucial snaps in the Cotton Bowl.

Graham came on strong toward the end of the year and as a result has earned more and more playing time. Punctuated by an athletic interception against Oklahoma State, Graham has the size and speed Grinch desires out of his cornerbacks and has demonstrated a nose for the football.

Jaden Davis also gets more opportunity. Davis was a true freshman last year when the Sooners took just three scholarship corners to Atlanta. He started the first half of this season before Washington elevated. Now Davis could be a key figure against Florida.

Jaden Davis

“Ultimately, after we flip the calendar into 2021, we'll really look to the reps that he had and the quality reps that he had over the course of this year,” Grinch said of Graham’s development. “You hope that he can … gain some confidence that way. And, specifically … gain some confidence from those reps as we approach the bowl game.”

Florida’s high-powered passing offense, led by quarterback and Heisman contender Kyle Trask, will be a great test for the youngsters earning reps in the secondary.

“They have a great quarterback. He's really good at finding his receivers, making plays,” rush linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “He's a Heisman contender.”

Over the 11-game SEC season, Trask has accumulated 4,125 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while only throwing five interceptions. Even without the country’s top tight end Kyle Pitts, who also opted out of the Cotton Bowl, Trask has a pair of elite playmakers to toss the ball to in Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes.

Toney and Grimes have combined for 1,573 yards and 19 touchdowns this season while Trask leads the nation in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

“Elite receivers across the board, a run game to complement it,” Grinch said. “Obviously, an elite coach in Coach (Dan) Mullen and a track record to win high-level football games on national stages and obviously also just from a sheer numbers standpoint.

“To put up those numbers, to have that type of production, to see it on that stage, you're saying, ‘Now, this is one of the best in our country,’ ” he said.

Redshirt junior Tre Norwood said he’s excited to see how the underclassmen respond to the challenge.

“It presents them with an opportunity, which I know they're all ready for. It's going to be fun and exciting when you're playing against a great Florida team,” Norwood said. “We're just going to make sure that we play to our standard, play to our bottom line. Just go out there and just let loose next Wednesday.”

