Former Oklahoma Defensive Back Jasiah Wagoner Finds New Home in ACC
On Thursday, former Oklahoma cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his entrance into the transfer portal.
Two days later, the rising sophomore announced on social media that he has committed to California, returning to the West Coast after a year in Norman.
Hailing from Spanaway, WA, Wagoner was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 317 overall prospect and No. 32 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
As a true freshman at OU, Wagoner appeared in seven games, logging three tackles and two pass breakups in 76 defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus gave the 5-foot-11 DB a 59.2 defensive grade for his efforts in 2023.
Wagoner received a 64.8 grade in run defense, 57.8 grade in coverage and 35.1 grade as a tackler, according to PFF.
Wagoner is a fiesty, physical cornerback who should have plenty of opportunities to get on the field for the Golden Bears. Despite dealing with injuries in his first year as a college football player, Wagoner still managed to earn snaps in over of half of the Sooners' 2023 campaign.
“He's a pit bull in everything he does, every aspect of his life,” OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai said of Wagoner.
Valai wasn't the only member of the Sooners' staff to praise the freshman defender, however, as former defensive coordinator Ted Roof also seemed to like what he saw in Wagoner.
“He doesn’t blink,” said Roof. “You put him out there and it’s never too big. He’s very reliable, does what he’s supposed to do. He doesn’t bust, he plays hard and he’s physical.”
With Cal heading into the ACC in 2024, the former Oklahoma defensive back will have the opportunity to face well-established college football programs like Miami and Florida State early in his sophomore season.
Additionally, Wagoner will be much closer to home in Berkley than he was in Norman.
With Woodi Washington, Gentry Williams, Kani Walker, Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson all returning in the Sooners' cornerback room and the additions of Dez Malone and multiple talented freshman, Valai and company should have solid depth at the position in 2024.