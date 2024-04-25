Report: Oklahoma Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner to Enter Transfer Portal
After just one season at Oklahoma, Sooners' cornerback Jasiah Wagoner plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
A former 4-star recruit out of Spanaway, WA, Wagoner appeared in seven games as a true freshman and logged 76 defensive snaps in 2023. He earned a 59.2 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts last year.
In 50 coverage snaps and 26 snaps in run defense, Wagoner was targeted seven times and gave up three catches for 61 yards. The true freshman DB tallied three tackles and two pass deflections in his first year of college football.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, Wagoner missed a portion of his first year in Norman with an injury, but still managed to see the field in over half of OU's 2023 campaign. Wagoner was one of three cornerbacks in Oklahoma's previous recruiting class alongside Jacobe Johnson and Makari Vickers, who were also 4-star prospects.
As a true freshman, Wagoner played just three fewer snaps than Johnson and logged 15 more snaps than Vickers. With the Sooners looking to make multiple additions through the transfer portal, however, OU needed a few players to depart from the program to open up spots for new arrivals like Branson Hickman, Jermayne Lole and potentially another transfer target.
Wagoner quickly emerged last year as a budding star in sprig practice and preseason camp, routinely earning the praise of his coaches and teammates and actually was No. 2 atop the depth chart behind Woodi Washington for the 2023 season opener against Arkansas State.
“He's a pit bull in everything he does, every aspect of his life," cornerbacks coach Jay Valai said last year. "And he doesn't flinch. Electric feet. He's not the biggest guy in the world but he's getting bigger. He's already put on eight pounds as it is. He's really quick. Really efficient.”
"He doesn’t blink," former defensive coordinator Ted Roof said last year. "He is a guy that you put him out there and it’s never too big. He’s very reliable, does what he’s supposed to do. He doesn’t bust, he plays hard and he’s physical. Again, guy that just needs some more size but he is really physical for a guy his size. He doesn’t act like a freshman. He acts like he’s been there a little while."
Wagoner's physicality and athleticism should give him a bright future at his next landing spot, especially if he lands at a school who needs depth at cornerback. With Valai and company bringing back Gentry Williams, Kani Walker, Washington, Johnson and Vickers in addition to adding San Diego State transfer Dez Malone and a group of talented freshman, Oklahoma has a crowded cornerback room heading into 2024.
Wagoner is the third scholarship player to leave Norman since the spring transfer portal window opened, joining linebacker Shane Whitter and linebacker/defensive back hybrid Justin Harrington.