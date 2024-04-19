All Sooners

OU Football: Oklahoma Adjusts Start Time of Spring Game

Impending bad weather is expected earlier on the day on Saturday, so the kickoff time for the annual spring scrimmage has been pushed back.

John E. Hoover

Spring Game postponed

Oklahoma has pushed back the start time of Saturday’s spring game.

The Sooners will start their annual Red/White Game at 2:30 p.m., instead of the originally scheduled 1 p.m.

The change was made due to impending inclement weather.

According to a  tweet from OU Football’s Twitter/X account, “Due to anticipated rain and lightning earlier in the day, kickoff for Saturday’s Spring Game has been pushed back to 2:30 p.m., with gates opening at 1 p.m.” 

The scrimmage will be televised on ESPN+.

The athletics department also announced that its "Party at the Palace presented by Allstate" pre-spring-game fan festival on the north side of the stadium has been canceled.

Saturday's 6 p.m. OU home softball game against Houston will continue as originally scheduled, however, a morning statue unveiling of head coach Patty Gasso at Love's Field has been postponed due to likely inclement weather. Information on a new date for the ceremony will be communicated when finalized.

OU officials are continuing to monitor Saturday's weather forecasts and any potential additional changes to the day's schedule will be communicated with as much notice as possible.

