OU Basketball: Former 4-Star Prospect Kaden Cooper to Leave Oklahoma

Cooper sparingly saw minutes during his freshman season with the Sooners.

Bryce McKinnis

NORMAN — Freshman Kaden Cooper announced in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon he plans to leave Oklahoma and enter the transfer portal.

"While at the University of Oklahoma I have grown both as an athlete and as an individual. My teammates and the entire athletics department have played a significant role in my development and I am truly thankful for the patience and support they have provided," Cooper wrote. "However, after careful consideration and prayer, I have come to the realization that there may be a better fit for me elsewhere."

An Ada, OK, native and 4-star wing, Cooper was one of the highest-rated prep signings of the Porter Moser era when the former No. 65 prospect in the country put ink to paper after spending his senior season at The Skill Factory in Georgia. He picked OU over Alabama, Kansas, LSU and Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound freshman appeared in 15 games and logged 1.5 points and 0.9 boards on 4.5 minutes a night.

Cooper is the fifth player to depart from Oklahoma’s roster since the Sooners’ Big 12 tournament loss to TCU on March 13; Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan, John Hugley IV and Javian McCollum have all entered the portal.

Jalon Moore has exercised his option to enter the 2024 NBA Draft and has until June 16 to withdrawal from the draft pool and return to Oklahoma or remain in the pool and forfeit his eligibility.

