OU Basketball: Oklahoma Forward Jalon Moore Announces Return for Senior Year

The Sooners' leading rebounder and third-leading scorer started in 31 games last season.

Bryce McKinnis

Mar 2, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) gestures after scoring a basket against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) gestures after scoring a basket against the Houston Cougars during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

NORMAN — Jalon Moore is staying in Norman for his senior year.

The 6-foot-7 forward announced via Twitter/X on Wednesday evening that he will be returning to play for the Sooners.

The reigning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection from Gardendale High School in Birmingham, AL, started 31 games for Porter Moser's squad during the 2023-24 season after playing his freshman and sophomore years at Georgia Tech.

Moore shot 52 percent from the field, 41 percent from 3-point range and 73 percent from the free throw last season on 11.2 points per game and pulled down 6.7 rebounds. Altogether, he was the Sooners' third-leading scorer and top rebounder. Moore scored a season-best 21 points against Kansas State in Manhattan on Jan. 30.

At Georgia Tech, Moore started 15 games his sophomore season and averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

With the departures of Kaden Cooper, Javian McCollum, Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan and John Hugley IV and the graduations of Le'Tre Darthard, Rivaldo Soares and and Maks Klanjscek, Moore and Sam Godwin are the team's only confirmed returning starters.

Bryce McKinnis

BRYCE MCKINNIS

